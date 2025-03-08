Short Interest in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Decreases By 12.2%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,900 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 620,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Methanex Stock Performance

MEOH opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.38. Methanex has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $56.43.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEOH. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Methanex from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Methanex

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Methanex by 4,776.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after buying an additional 881,823 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,301,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $34,119,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $26,835,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $14,327,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Read More

