SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $24.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $681.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $19.16.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 5,304 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $73,778.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,427.29. This trade represents a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $51,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,114.60. This trade represents a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,311 shares of company stock worth $130,356 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 29.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SI-BONE by 14.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,800,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,145,000 after buying an additional 358,821 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 41.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 758,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,604 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 9.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Stories

