Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $31.65 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 36,162 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com stock opened at $199.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.11 and its 200-day moving average is $206.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,436.64. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,649 shares of company stock worth $23,871,905. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

