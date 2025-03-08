Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $136,000 Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 282.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get ORIX alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter worth $865,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at ORIX

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 18,500,000 shares of ORIX stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $278,906,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880,385 shares in the company, valued at $224,336,684.26. The trade was a 55.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 13.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.