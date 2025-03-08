Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $136,000 Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 360.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $39.44 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,552.20. This trade represents a 76.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $1,497,019.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,429 shares in the company, valued at $547,447.74. This trade represents a 73.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

