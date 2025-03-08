Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1,606.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Air Lease by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Air Lease by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of AL stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $52.31.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

