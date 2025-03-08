Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $136.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.66. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.46 and a 52-week high of $178.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFM. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.80, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,080.80. This trade represents a 14.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $104,223.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,029.86. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,264 shares of company stock worth $6,995,193. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

