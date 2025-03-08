Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRWD. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.10.

CRWD opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.55. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,928,619.50. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 316,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,772,000 after buying an additional 51,134 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $955,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

