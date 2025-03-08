Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.87.

View Our Latest Report on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $187.65 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $181.05 and a 12 month high of $411.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.23.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total value of $2,124,258.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares in the company, valued at $55,379,548.84. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,002.56. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,314 shares of company stock worth $13,337,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,270,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in MongoDB by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $8,148,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $14,458,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.