Susquehanna Cuts Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target to $315.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $317.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLUT. BTIG Research set a $323.00 price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.41.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FLUT stock opened at $248.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1,127.38. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $174.03 and a 12-month high of $299.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvus Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,146,227,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $946,681,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $849,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 868.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,367,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,680,000.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

