Susquehanna Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $1.80

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $2.50 to $1.80 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.34.

Get Our Latest Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Up 7.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 803,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 49,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.