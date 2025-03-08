T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.10.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $265.24 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.21.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

