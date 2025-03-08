Tarbox Family Office Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.6% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 27.0% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 37.3% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 725,845 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $324,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,644,918 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,522,995,000 after purchasing an additional 331,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $393.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $381.00 and a one year high of $468.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $416.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.87.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.54.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $1,118,525.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,080,578.32. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

