TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.68.

Shares of MRVL opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.67. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other news, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,797. This trade represents a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

