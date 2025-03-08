Truist Financial Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $1.50

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLUG. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,465,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,244,000 after buying an additional 4,491,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 23.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,194,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,388,000 after buying an additional 3,662,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $6,235,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
