US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,074 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 123.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 156,441 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 431,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,937,000 after acquiring an additional 128,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.34. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $138.86 and a 12-month high of $246.50.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.80.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total transaction of $1,635,862.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,963,108.50. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,019.88. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,274 shares of company stock worth $5,242,686 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

