US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,201 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 151,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 78.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after acquiring an additional 146,237 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.41. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.97 and a fifty-two week high of $150.19.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Financial Group news, Director Gregory G. Joseph acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,717. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.