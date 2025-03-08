US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,877 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. The trade was a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

TXT stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average is $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXT

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.