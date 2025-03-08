US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7,234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,613,000 after buying an additional 1,282,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 131.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,138 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 15,406.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 42.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,135,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,392,000 after purchasing an additional 634,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 25.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,848,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,650,000 after purchasing an additional 583,923 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

Evergy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.45%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.