US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,807 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 11.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 8.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,002,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 77,366 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 3.8% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Trading Up 2.0 %

SAN opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $6.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. Analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.