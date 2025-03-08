US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $92.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

