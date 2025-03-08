US Bancorp DE Buys 2,499 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,870,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,918,000 after acquiring an additional 389,107 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

