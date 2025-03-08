US Bancorp DE Buys 29,953 Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 314.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 22,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYDB stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.