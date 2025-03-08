US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 112,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 72,637 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,386,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,287,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after buying an additional 549,531 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.15.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.07%.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

