US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $231,000. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

WTS stock opened at $214.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.92. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $232.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

