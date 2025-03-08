US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSBC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,879 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth $1,148,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,712,000 after purchasing an additional 142,597 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Trading Down 0.3 %

WesBanco stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WSBC. Raymond James upgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

