US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.90. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.39.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.