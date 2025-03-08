US Bancorp DE Grows Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 25.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,402 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in NetApp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,467 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 12,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total value of $1,509,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,880,359.82. The trade was a 9.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.29, for a total transaction of $1,056,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,774,104.78. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,341 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $93.77 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.16 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.07.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

