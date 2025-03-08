US Bancorp DE Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,969 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,096 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 674.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,396,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 174.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 97,063 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 61,682 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,885 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.26.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

