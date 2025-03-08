US Bancorp DE Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 127,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $36.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.90.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

