US Bancorp DE Has $1.84 Million Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,855,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,980,000 after acquiring an additional 71,852 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,199,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,662,000 after buying an additional 471,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,551,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Gray Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Gray Foundation now owns 559,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,080,000 after buying an additional 37,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,436,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $96.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.96. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $79.68 and a 1-year high of $108.73.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

