US Bancorp DE Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in EQT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in EQT by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EQT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 117.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 157.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.