US Bancorp DE Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,294 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Associated Banc worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 82.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. StockNews.com cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Associated Banc Trading Down 1.5 %

ASB opened at $22.67 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 116.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $71,004.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,897.35. The trade was a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,021.45. This represents a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.