US Bancorp DE Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 910.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,070 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG opened at $81.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.12 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.52.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

