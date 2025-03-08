US Bancorp DE Has $2.09 Million Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,719 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 761,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after purchasing an additional 135,119 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBT opened at $84.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.24. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $79.57 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. Analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

CBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

