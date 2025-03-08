US Bancorp DE Has $2 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $14,264,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,237,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,998,993.14. This trade represents a 11.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,891,890. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

