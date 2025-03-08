US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in F5 by 24.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $90,090,000 after purchasing an additional 81,005 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 194,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,991,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 stock opened at $275.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.74. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $313.00.

In other F5 news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total transaction of $221,639.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,876.50. This trade represents a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total transaction of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452. The trade was a 55.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,060 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,083. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

