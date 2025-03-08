US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances
In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.7 %
IFF opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.
International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 170.21%.
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
