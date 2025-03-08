US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Generac by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $32,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $136.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.58. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.35 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

