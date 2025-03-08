US Bancorp DE Purchases 20,285 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 100.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 24,103 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 57.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 45.6% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 178,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

SKM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SK Telecom stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

