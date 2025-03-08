US Bancorp DE Purchases 23,050 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 106.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $693,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 522,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,867,000 after acquiring an additional 51,398 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 87.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.92%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $870,279.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,516. This represents a 24.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. The trade was a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,521 over the last ninety days. 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

