US Bancorp DE Purchases 642 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average is $81.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

