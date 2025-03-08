US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 250 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 price target on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $217.45 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $349.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.06. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 3.66.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $2,566,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,816,082.83. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $3,168,390.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,728.38. This trade represents a 49.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,455 shares of company stock worth $60,955,968. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.