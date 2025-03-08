US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 957.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $85.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.54. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average of $92.00.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

SIGI has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.71.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

