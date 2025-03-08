US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $10,177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 779.1% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 57,193 shares during the period. Finally, Conway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,544,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WING. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $227.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.44. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.61 and a 52-week high of $433.86. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Wingstop declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total value of $86,285.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $86,285.08. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

