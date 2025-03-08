US Bancorp DE Sells 3,194 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in US Foods by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,548,000 after buying an additional 2,435,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,299,000 after acquiring an additional 316,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,841,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,781,000 after acquiring an additional 291,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,401,000 after acquiring an additional 241,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after acquiring an additional 109,488 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USFD opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $73.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USFD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

