US Bancorp DE Sells 6,024 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,735,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244,641 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,017,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,768,000 after buying an additional 90,766 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,346,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,413,000 after acquiring an additional 373,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,098,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 27,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $73.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.05.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

