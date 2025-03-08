US Bancorp DE Sells 68,323 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68,323 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in JD.com by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 100,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $47.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

