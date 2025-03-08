US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 67,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,387.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $911,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 105.23 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

