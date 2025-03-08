Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,756 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after buying an additional 878,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,639,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,509,000 after acquiring an additional 679,632 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,584,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after acquiring an additional 670,089 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,340,000 after purchasing an additional 464,400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.53. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

